Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

132,284 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Auto

506-727-6450

Contact Seller
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES TOURING

Location

Gauvin Auto

389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3

506-727-6450

  1. 1686231500
  2. 1686231500
  3. 1686231500
  4. 1686231500
  5. 1686231500
  6. 1686231500
  7. 1686231341
  8. 1686231341
  9. 1686231340
  10. 1686231340
  11. 1686231341
  12. 1686231341
  13. 1686231501
  14. 1686231501
  15. 1686231500
  16. 1686231501
  17. 1686231501
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
132,284KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10043586
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A32KZ602079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 132,284 KM

Vehicle Description

Financement disponible O.A.C.

Contactez Joey Landry par téléphone au (506)727-6450 , vous pouvez aussi me rejoindre par ma page facebook Joey Landry - Conseiller aux ventes chez Gauvin Auto ou visitez le www.gauvinauto.com  pour plus d'informations sur ce véhicule ou même pour faire une application de crédit.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gauvin Auto

2019 Mitsubishi Outl...
 132,284 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE
 192,511 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Audi Q5
107,937 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Gauvin Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Auto

Gauvin Auto

389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3

Call Dealer

506-727-XXXX

(click to show)

506-727-6450

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory