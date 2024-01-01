Menu
date 2024-01-01

2013 Toyota Prius

PRIUS FOUR WITH HEATED SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, AND NAVIGATION! The 2013 Toyota Prius Four is renowned for its exceptional fuel efficiency and eco-friendly performance. Equipped with a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, this hybrid vehicle delivers a smooth and efficient driving experience. Its hybrid powertrain combines a gasoline engine with an electric motor, providing ample power while maximizing fuel economy, making it an ideal choice for eco-conscious drivers. In terms of features, the Prius Four trim level offers a range of amenities designed to enhance convenience and comfort. Standard features may include a touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats, a premium sound system, and advanced safety features such as lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. Additionally, the Prius Four may come with upgraded interior materials and finishes, adding a touch of luxury to the driving experience. Inside the Prius Four, passengers will find a spacious and comfortable cabin with ample legroom and headroom for both front and rear occupants. The seats are supportive and well-cushioned, making long drives enjoyable for everyone on board. The rear seats also offer a versatile split-folding design, allowing for easy configuration to accommodate cargo or additional storage space as needed. Overall, the Prius Four provides a pleasant and refined interior environment for both drivers and passengers alike. In summary, the 2013 Toyota Prius Four combines impressive fuel efficiency, advanced features, and comfortable accommodations, making it an attractive choice for environmentally conscious drivers seeking a reliable and practical vehicle. With its blend of performance, technology, and comfort, the Prius Four offers a compelling package that is sure to meet the needs of modern drivers while providing a greener driving experience.

$10,990 + tax & licensing

255,746 KM

Details Description Features

2013 Toyota Prius

2013 Toyota Prius

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

255,746KM
Used
VIN JTDKN3DUXD5630058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 255,746 KM

Vehicle Description

PRIUS FOUR WITH HEATED SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, AND NAVIGATION!

The 2013 Toyota Prius Four is renowned for its exceptional fuel efficiency and eco-friendly performance. Equipped with a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, this hybrid vehicle delivers a smooth and efficient driving experience. Its hybrid powertrain combines a gasoline engine with an electric motor, providing ample power while maximizing fuel economy, making it an ideal choice for eco-conscious drivers.

In terms of features, the Prius Four trim level offers a range of amenities designed to enhance convenience and comfort. Standard features may include a touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats, a premium sound system, and advanced safety features such as lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. Additionally, the Prius Four may come with upgraded interior materials and finishes, adding a touch of luxury to the driving experience.

Inside the Prius Four, passengers will find a spacious and comfortable cabin with ample legroom and headroom for both front and rear occupants. The seats are supportive and well-cushioned, making long drives enjoyable for everyone on board. The rear seats also offer a versatile split-folding design, allowing for easy configuration to accommodate cargo or additional storage space as needed. Overall, the Prius Four provides a pleasant and refined interior environment for both drivers and passengers alike.

In summary, the 2013 Toyota Prius Four combines impressive fuel efficiency, advanced features, and comfortable accommodations, making it an attractive choice for environmentally conscious drivers seeking a reliable and practical vehicle. With its blend of performance, technology, and comfort, the Prius Four offers a compelling package that is sure to meet the needs of modern drivers while providing a greener driving experience.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

2013 Toyota Prius