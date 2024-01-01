$10,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Prius
Location
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 255,746 KM
Vehicle Description
PRIUS FOUR WITH HEATED SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, AND NAVIGATION!
The 2013 Toyota Prius Four is renowned for its exceptional fuel efficiency and eco-friendly performance. Equipped with a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, this hybrid vehicle delivers a smooth and efficient driving experience. Its hybrid powertrain combines a gasoline engine with an electric motor, providing ample power while maximizing fuel economy, making it an ideal choice for eco-conscious drivers.
In terms of features, the Prius Four trim level offers a range of amenities designed to enhance convenience and comfort. Standard features may include a touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats, a premium sound system, and advanced safety features such as lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. Additionally, the Prius Four may come with upgraded interior materials and finishes, adding a touch of luxury to the driving experience.
Inside the Prius Four, passengers will find a spacious and comfortable cabin with ample legroom and headroom for both front and rear occupants. The seats are supportive and well-cushioned, making long drives enjoyable for everyone on board. The rear seats also offer a versatile split-folding design, allowing for easy configuration to accommodate cargo or additional storage space as needed. Overall, the Prius Four provides a pleasant and refined interior environment for both drivers and passengers alike.
In summary, the 2013 Toyota Prius Four combines impressive fuel efficiency, advanced features, and comfortable accommodations, making it an attractive choice for environmentally conscious drivers seeking a reliable and practical vehicle. With its blend of performance, technology, and comfort, the Prius Four offers a compelling package that is sure to meet the needs of modern drivers while providing a greener driving experience.
Vehicle Features
