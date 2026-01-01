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Small SUV 4WD, AWD 5dr EX, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

2017 Honda CR-V

119,162 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle
14101963

2017 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
119,162KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H57HH134701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S14701
  • Mileage 119,162 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, AWD 5dr EX, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

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506-450-XXXX

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506-450-0800

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Steele Auto Group

506-450-0800

2017 Honda CR-V