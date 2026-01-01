$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Subaru Outback
LIMITED
2018 Subaru Outback
LIMITED
Location
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PA3374
- Mileage 140,004 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Gray 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited AWD Lineartronic CVT 2.5L Boxer H4 DOHC 16VAt Steele GMC Buick Fredericton, were proud to be your Used Car Mega Center serving drivers all across Atlantic Canada from Fredericton, Oromocto, New Maryland, Woodstock, Saint John, and Moncton in New Brunswick, to Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland. Our inventory features all makes and models of used cars, trucks, SUVs, and vans, giving you the best selection in the region. Whether you need a fuel-efficient sedan, a family SUV, or a rugged pickup, youll find it right here at Steele GMC Buick Fredericton. With our Market Value Pricing, every vehicle is priced based on real-time market conditions, ensuring you get the best possible deal without the hassle of negotiating. We keep pricing transparent and competitive so you can shop with total confidence. No matter your credit situation good, bad, or no credit at all youre approved. Our finance experts work with lenders across Atlantic Canada to find the best terms for your budget, including second-chance financing, newcomer programs, and credit rebuilding solutions. As part of Steele Auto Group, Atlantic Canadas most diversified automotive group with 47 dealerships representing 27 brands, we offer unmatched selection, buying power, and customer support. That means if the vehicle you want isnt on our Fredericton lot, we can source it quickly from our massive dealer network across the Maritimes. When it comes to used vehicles, Steele GMC Buick Fredericton is the destination for drivers all across Atlantic Canada delivering market value pricing, every make and model, and guaranteed credit approval so you can get on the road with confidence.Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 47 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of well over 2300.Awards:* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value AwardsReviews:* Owners tend to rate this generation Outback highly on all aspects of winter-driving confidence, space, car-like driving dynamics, and solid ride and handling characteristics. Many report a powerful heater that warms the cabin quickly. The AWD system is seamless and requires no driver attention to operate, and many owners took confidence from Outbacks high safety scores, too. Easy entry and exit were also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
