Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD 4dr LS, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$44,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

LS

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Contact Seller

$44,994

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
138,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # T533303A
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD 4dr LS, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 127,032 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury..7 PASSENGER/WARRANTY UNTIL 01/2025 OR 160K! for sale in Halifax, NS
2019 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury..7 PASSENGER/WARRANTY UNTIL 01/2025 OR 160K! 87,890 KM $41,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Fredericton, NB
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 112,898 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-453-XXXX

(click to show)

506-453-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,994

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe