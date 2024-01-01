$37,890+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
2019 Ford F-150
Location
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
$37,890
+ taxes & licensing
76,502KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP3KFB38504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Met Tinted CC
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,502 KM
Vehicle Description
LARIAT
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
