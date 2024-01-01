Menu
2019 Ford F-150

76,502 KM

Details Description Features

$37,890

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

$37,890

+ taxes & licensing

76,502KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP3KFB38504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Met Tinted CC
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,502 KM

Vehicle Description

LARIAT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation

Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-XXXX

506-452-2200

$37,890

+ taxes & licensing

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

2019 Ford F-150