$33,283+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Buick Encore GX
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2022 Buick Encore GX
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Location
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
$33,283
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
70,761KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4MMESL8NB131239
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cinnabar Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony with Ebony interior accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,761 KM
Vehicle Description
Small Sport Utility Vehicle 4WD, AWD 4dr Select, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged 1.3/
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T4X GEN 1 (STD)
SELECT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
BLACK ROOF PACKAGE includes Black roof rails Black exterior mirror caps and Black roof panel
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5 600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1 600 rpm FWD/AWD models) (STD)
SPORT TOURING PACKAGE includes (B56) Body-colour rocker mouldings (B86) Bodyside body-colour mouldings (GGC) Custom grille with Red accents (RQJ) 18" Medium Android High Gloss wheels with Dark Android High Gloss inserts (VHU/VPS) Front and rear sp...
CINNABAR METALLIC
NOT EQUIPPED WITH DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER HEATED SEATS see dealer for details (Vehicles built prior to 11-15-2021 include heated driver and front passenger seats. Certain vehicles built on or after 11-15-2021 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equ...
NOT EQUIPPED WITH REAR PARK ASSIST SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS (Vehicles built prior to January 10 2022 include Rear Park Assist. Certain vehicles built on or after January 10 2022 will be forced to include (00Y) Not Equipped with Rear Park Assist whi...
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Steele Auto Group
Fredericton Hyundai
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
Call Dealer
506-450-XXXX(click to show)
$33,283
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
506-450-0800
2022 Buick Encore GX