2022 Buick Encore GX

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T4X GEN 1 (STD)

SELECT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

BLACK ROOF PACKAGE includes Black roof rails Black exterior mirror caps and Black roof panel

ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5 600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1 600 rpm FWD/AWD models) (STD)

SPORT TOURING PACKAGE includes (B56) Body-colour rocker mouldings (B86) Bodyside body-colour mouldings (GGC) Custom grille with Red accents (RQJ) 18" Medium Android High Gloss wheels with Dark Android High Gloss inserts (VHU/VPS) Front and rear sp...

CINNABAR METALLIC

NOT EQUIPPED WITH DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER HEATED SEATS see dealer for details (Vehicles built prior to 11-15-2021 include heated driver and front passenger seats. Certain vehicles built on or after 11-15-2021 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equ...