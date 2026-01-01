$48,020+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 GMC Terrain
Denali
2024 GMC Terrain
Denali
Location
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
$48,020
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
20,213KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEG7RL285388
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 20,213 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Denali, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/-TBD-
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Additional Features
WHITE FROST TRICOAT
DENALI PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T45 ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)
SUNROOF SKYSCAPE POWER WITH POWER SUNSCREEN
AUDIO SYSTEM 8" DIAGONAL GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones advanced voice...
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Steele Auto Group
Fredericton Hyundai
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
Call Dealer
506-450-XXXX(click to show)
$48,020
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Steele Auto Group
506-450-0800
2024 GMC Terrain