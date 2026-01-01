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<p>Looking for a reliable and capable workhorse that can handle anything you throw at it? SMB Auto Sales has the perfect solution with this robust 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 ST LWB 4WD. This isnt just any pickup truck; its a true testament to Dodges legacy of building tough, dependable vehicles designed for the demands of Canadian life. Whether youre hauling equipment for a job site, towing a trailer for a weekend adventure, or simply need the confidence of all-wheel drive for unpredictable weather, this Ram 1500 is ready to get the job done. With 242,000 kilometers on the odometer, this truck has proven its durability and is eager to continue serving its next owner with the same unwavering performance.</p> <p>Step inside this 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 ST LWB 4WD and youll find a practical and comfortable cabin built for functionality. The spacious interior, coupled with the long wheelbase, offers ample room for both passengers and cargo. This truck is equipped with essential features designed to enhance your driving experience and provide peace of mind on every journey. From its powerful gasoline engine to its smooth automatic transmission and the added security of all-wheel drive, this Ram 1500 is a smart choice for anyone seeking a versatile and capable pickup truck from SMB Auto Sales.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 ST LWB 4WD truly stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>All-Wheel Drive (AWD):</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence. This Ram 1500s AWD system provides superior traction and stability, making winter driving and off-road excursions a breeze.</li> <li><strong>Smart / Active Cornering Headlights:</strong> Navigate turns with enhanced visibility. These intelligent headlights pivot with your steering, illuminating your path around corners for improved safety and a more dynamic driving experience.</li> <li><strong>Traction Control & Vehicle Stability Management (VSM):</strong> Stay in control no matter what. These advanced systems work together to help prevent wheel spin and maintain stability, especially during sudden maneuvers or on slippery surfaces.</li> <li><strong>Anti-lock Brakes (ABS) & Assisted Braking:</strong> Experience confident stopping power. ABS prevents wheel lock-up during hard braking, while assisted braking provides an extra boost when you need it most, ensuring shorter stopping distances.</li> <li><strong>Theft Deterrent/Alarm:</strong> Protect your investment. This built-in system offers peace of mind, deterring potential thieves and safeguarding your valuable pickup truck.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

242,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

ST LWB 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14501524.825417406?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=34117

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

ST LWB 4WD

Location

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

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$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
242,000KM
VIN 3D7JV1ETXBG531774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 242,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable workhorse that can handle anything you throw at it? SMB Auto Sales has the perfect solution with this robust 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 ST LWB 4WD. This isn't just any pickup truck; it's a true testament to Dodge's legacy of building tough, dependable vehicles designed for the demands of Canadian life. Whether you're hauling equipment for a job site, towing a trailer for a weekend adventure, or simply need the confidence of all-wheel drive for unpredictable weather, this Ram 1500 is ready to get the job done. With 242,000 kilometers on the odometer, this truck has proven its durability and is eager to continue serving its next owner with the same unwavering performance.


Step inside this 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 ST LWB 4WD and you'll find a practical and comfortable cabin built for functionality. The spacious interior, coupled with the long wheelbase, offers ample room for both passengers and cargo. This truck is equipped with essential features designed to enhance your driving experience and provide peace of mind on every journey. From its powerful gasoline engine to its smooth automatic transmission and the added security of all-wheel drive, this Ram 1500 is a smart choice for anyone seeking a versatile and capable pickup truck from SMB Auto Sales.


Here are five features that make this 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 ST LWB 4WD truly stand out:


  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Conquer any road condition with confidence. This Ram 1500's AWD system provides superior traction and stability, making winter driving and off-road excursions a breeze.
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights: Navigate turns with enhanced visibility. These intelligent headlights pivot with your steering, illuminating your path around corners for improved safety and a more dynamic driving experience.
  • Traction Control & Vehicle Stability Management (VSM): Stay in control no matter what. These advanced systems work together to help prevent wheel spin and maintain stability, especially during sudden maneuvers or on slippery surfaces.
  • Anti-lock Brakes (ABS) & Assisted Braking: Experience confident stopping power. ABS prevents wheel lock-up during hard braking, while assisted braking provides an extra boost when you need it most, ensuring shorter stopping distances.
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm: Protect your investment. This built-in system offers peace of mind, deterring potential thieves and safeguarding your valuable pickup truck.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

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506-268-0708

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$5,495

+ taxes & licensing>

SMB Auto Sales

506-268-0708

2011 Dodge Ram 1500