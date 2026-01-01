$5,495+ taxes & licensing
2011 Dodge Ram 1500
ST LWB 4WD
2011 Dodge Ram 1500
ST LWB 4WD
Location
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
506-268-0708
$5,495
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 242,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable workhorse that can handle anything you throw at it? SMB Auto Sales has the perfect solution with this robust 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 ST LWB 4WD. This isn't just any pickup truck; it's a true testament to Dodge's legacy of building tough, dependable vehicles designed for the demands of Canadian life. Whether you're hauling equipment for a job site, towing a trailer for a weekend adventure, or simply need the confidence of all-wheel drive for unpredictable weather, this Ram 1500 is ready to get the job done. With 242,000 kilometers on the odometer, this truck has proven its durability and is eager to continue serving its next owner with the same unwavering performance.
Step inside this 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 ST LWB 4WD and you'll find a practical and comfortable cabin built for functionality. The spacious interior, coupled with the long wheelbase, offers ample room for both passengers and cargo. This truck is equipped with essential features designed to enhance your driving experience and provide peace of mind on every journey. From its powerful gasoline engine to its smooth automatic transmission and the added security of all-wheel drive, this Ram 1500 is a smart choice for anyone seeking a versatile and capable pickup truck from SMB Auto Sales.
Here are five features that make this 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 ST LWB 4WD truly stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Conquer any road condition with confidence. This Ram 1500's AWD system provides superior traction and stability, making winter driving and off-road excursions a breeze.
- Smart / Active Cornering Headlights: Navigate turns with enhanced visibility. These intelligent headlights pivot with your steering, illuminating your path around corners for improved safety and a more dynamic driving experience.
- Traction Control & Vehicle Stability Management (VSM): Stay in control no matter what. These advanced systems work together to help prevent wheel spin and maintain stability, especially during sudden maneuvers or on slippery surfaces.
- Anti-lock Brakes (ABS) & Assisted Braking: Experience confident stopping power. ABS prevents wheel lock-up during hard braking, while assisted braking provides an extra boost when you need it most, ensuring shorter stopping distances.
- Theft Deterrent/Alarm: Protect your investment. This built-in system offers peace of mind, deterring potential thieves and safeguarding your valuable pickup truck.
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