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<p>Looking for a stylish and capable sedan thats ready for anything a Canadian winter can throw at it? Check out this well-maintained 2015 Chrysler 200 C AWD, available now at SMB Auto Sales! This sleek sedan offers a comfortable and refined driving experience, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. With its all-wheel-drive system, youll enjoy confident handling and enhanced traction in various road conditions. This beauty has 178,000 KM on the odometer.</p> <p>Inside, youll find a host of features designed to make every journey enjoyable. The Chrysler 200 C AWD boasts a premium leather interior, heated front seats, and a suite of modern conveniences. This car is equipped to keep you and your passengers comfortable and entertained.</p> <p>Here are some of the standout features that make this 2015 Chrysler 200 C AWD a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer winter roads with confidence and enjoy superior handling year-round.</li> <li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest Canadian mornings.</li> <li><strong>Leather Interior:</strong> Experience a touch of luxury and sophistication with premium leather seating.</li> <li><strong>Smart / Active Cornering Headlights:</strong> Enhance visibility and safety with advanced headlight technology.</li> <li><strong>Remote / Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of effortless access to your vehicle.</li> </ul> <p>Visit SMB Auto Sales today to experience this exceptional vehicle for yourself!</p> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2015 Chrysler 200

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chrysler 200

C AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14035683.808882443?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=34117

2015 Chrysler 200

C AWD

Location

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

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$6,895

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
178,000KM
VIN 1C3CCCEG6FN507030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and capable sedan that's ready for anything a Canadian winter can throw at it? Check out this well-maintained 2015 Chrysler 200 C AWD, available now at SMB Auto Sales! This sleek sedan offers a comfortable and refined driving experience, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. With its all-wheel-drive system, you'll enjoy confident handling and enhanced traction in various road conditions. This beauty has 178,000 KM on the odometer.


Inside, you'll find a host of features designed to make every journey enjoyable. The Chrysler 200 C AWD boasts a premium leather interior, heated front seats, and a suite of modern conveniences. This car is equipped to keep you and your passengers comfortable and entertained.


Here are some of the standout features that make this 2015 Chrysler 200 C AWD a must-see:


  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer winter roads with confidence and enjoy superior handling year-round.
  • Heated Front Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
  • Leather Interior: Experience a touch of luxury and sophistication with premium leather seating.
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights: Enhance visibility and safety with advanced headlight technology.
  • Remote / Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of effortless access to your vehicle.

Visit SMB Auto Sales today to experience this exceptional vehicle for yourself!


Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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SMB Auto Sales

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

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506-268-XXXX

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506-268-0708

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$6,895

+ taxes & licensing>

SMB Auto Sales

506-268-0708

2015 Chrysler 200