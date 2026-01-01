$6,895+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chrysler 200
C AWD
2015 Chrysler 200
C AWD
Location
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
506-268-0708
$6,895
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable sedan that's ready for anything a Canadian winter can throw at it? Check out this well-maintained 2015 Chrysler 200 C AWD, available now at SMB Auto Sales! This sleek sedan offers a comfortable and refined driving experience, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. With its all-wheel-drive system, you'll enjoy confident handling and enhanced traction in various road conditions. This beauty has 178,000 KM on the odometer.
Inside, you'll find a host of features designed to make every journey enjoyable. The Chrysler 200 C AWD boasts a premium leather interior, heated front seats, and a suite of modern conveniences. This car is equipped to keep you and your passengers comfortable and entertained.
Here are some of the standout features that make this 2015 Chrysler 200 C AWD a must-see:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer winter roads with confidence and enjoy superior handling year-round.
- Heated Front Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
- Leather Interior: Experience a touch of luxury and sophistication with premium leather seating.
- Smart / Active Cornering Headlights: Enhance visibility and safety with advanced headlight technology.
- Remote / Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of effortless access to your vehicle.
Visit SMB Auto Sales today to experience this exceptional vehicle for yourself!
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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