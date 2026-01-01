Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

42,736 KM

Details Features

$30,388

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

Watch This Vehicle
14343101

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

  1. 14343101
  2. 14343101
  3. 14343101
  4. 14343101
  5. 14343101
Contact Seller

$30,388

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
42,736KM
VIN JA4J4VA80RZ630002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 42,736 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Acadia Toyota

Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Moncton, NB
2023 Toyota RAV4 LE 20,192 KM $33,388 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Forester TOURING for sale in Moncton, NB
2020 Subaru Forester TOURING 112,280 KM $22,788 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Moncton, NB
2015 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 112,084 KM $18,388 + tax & lic

Email Acadia Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

Call Dealer

506-857-XXXX

(click to show)

506-857-8611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,388

+ taxes & licensing>

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander