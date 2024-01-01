Menu
<p>Local Trade!<br />Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and As Traded vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2012 BMW X1

163,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 BMW X1

28i

2012 BMW X1

28i

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

506-634-9663

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAVL1C55CVR76676

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

