2012 BMW X1
28i
SJ Auto Zone
622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3
506-634-9663
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
163,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAVL1C55CVR76676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2012 BMW X1