2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

310,000 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

RWD 2500 144"

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

RWD 2500 144"

Location

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

506-672-1000

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

310,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WD3BE7DC8F5880120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 310,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lancaster Vehicle Center

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter