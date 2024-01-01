$15,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
RWD 2500 144"
Location
Lancaster Vehicle Center
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4
506-672-1000
310,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WD3BE7DC8F5880120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 310,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lancaster Vehicle Center
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4
