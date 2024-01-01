Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

228,000 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

506-672-1000

  1. 1713444868
  2. 1713444870
  3. 1713444876
  4. 1713444879
  5. 1713444882
  6. 1713444885
  7. 1713444889
  8. 1713444892
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

228,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE1GH727799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 228,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

