$39,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
SJ Auto Zone
622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3
506-634-9663
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
43,719KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCRYBEF9LZ143831
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,719 KM
Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth Connection
SJ Auto Zone
622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3
506-634-XXXX(click to show)
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500