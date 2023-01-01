$23,995+ tax & licensing
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Kelligrews Auto Mart
709-240-1995
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GS Auto FWD
Location
787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
70,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10504575
- VIN: 3MZBPACL9KM114088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3