2018 Honda Accord
Sedan Sport
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour San Marino Red
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,673 KM
Vehicle Description
Awards:* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value AwardsRecent Arrival!San Marino Red 2018 Honda Accord Sport SUMMER IS ALMOST HERE AND SO IS YOUR NEW RIDE! FWD 6-Speed Manual I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 10 Speakers, 19" Aluminum-Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather/Fabric Combination Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeReviews:* Owners rave about easy-to-use tech, powerful LED headlights, a ride that nicely balances comfort against responsive handling, and powertrains that are refined and rich with low-end torque response for more pleasing power delivery. Plenty of storage space for smaller items, and a nicely finished look and feel to many of the smaller on-board controls rounds out the package. Generous rear-seat legroom is also noted. Source: autoTRADER.caFairway Honda - Community Driven!
