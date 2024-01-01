$24,989+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
$24,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,027 KM
Vehicle Description
Awards:* ALG Canada Residual Value AwardsRecent Arrival!Modern Steel Metallic 2019 Honda CR-V LX AWD! FULL HONDA INSPECTION AND READY FOR YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE! AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, AWD, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seating Surfaces, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeFairway Honda - Community Driven!
Steele Auto Group
Fairway Honda
709-634-8881
