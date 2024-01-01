Menu
Small Station Wagons, LX AWD CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

2020 Honda HR-V

46,719 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda HR-V

LX

2020 Honda HR-V

LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

  1. 11073551
  2. 11073551
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

46,719KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 46,719 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Station Wagons, LX AWD CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

CRYSTAL BLACK PEARL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-XXXX

709-634-8881

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

2020 Honda HR-V