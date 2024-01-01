Menu
Recent Arrival!Odometer is 8378 kilometers below market average! Rallye Red 2022 Honda Civic Sport Touring LOW KM! HONDA CERTIFIED AND PRICED TO MOVE FAST! FWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 180hp*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, Black w/Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Bose Premium Sound System w/12 Speakers, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18 Machined Tinted Aluminum-Alloy.Honda Certified Details:* Multipoint Inspection* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes firstFairway Honda - Community Driven!

2022 Honda Civic

20,497 KM

$31,333

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

20,497KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rallye Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,497 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Odometer is 8378 kilometers below market average! Rallye Red 2022 Honda Civic Sport Touring LOW KM! HONDA CERTIFIED AND PRICED TO MOVE FAST! FWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 180hp*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, Black w/Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Bose Premium Sound System w/12 Speakers, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18" Machined Tinted Aluminum-Alloy.Honda Certified Details:* Multipoint Inspection* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes firstFairway Honda - Community Driven!

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

1-888-634-8881
2022 Honda Civic