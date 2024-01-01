Menu
Midsize Cars, LX CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2022 Honda Civic

61,001 KM

Details Description

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

2022 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6

709-637-1000

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

61,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PS2130-220
  • Mileage 61,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, LX CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

City Chrysler

119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-637-1000

2022 Honda Civic