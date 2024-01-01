$25,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX
2022 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX
Location
Steele Auto Group
119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6
709-637-1000
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
61,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PS2130-220
- Mileage 61,001 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, LX CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE 169,948 KM $15,800 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Ranger XL 40,601 KM $34,709 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Tucson Value 126,861 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
City Chrysler
119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6
Call Dealer
709-637-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-637-1000
2022 Honda Civic