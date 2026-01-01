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Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

2022 Jeep Compass

103,585 KM

Details Description Features

$22,357

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle
14443747

2022 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Location

Steele Auto Group

119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6

709-637-1000

  1. 14443747
  2. 14443747
Contact Seller

$22,357

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
103,585KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDDB3NT135540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black w/Ruby Red Accent
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,585 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Velvet Red Pearl
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver
TWO-TONE PAINT W/GLOSS BLACK ROOF
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GE TRAILHAWK -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
BLACK W/RUBY RED ACCENT PREMIUM VINYL W/OMBRE MESH CLOTH

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

City Chrysler

119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6

Call Dealer

709-637-XXXX

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709-637-1000

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$22,357

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

709-637-1000

2022 Jeep Compass