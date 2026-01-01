$22,357+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk
2022 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk
Location
Steele Auto Group
119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6
709-637-1000
$22,357
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
103,585KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDDB3NT135540
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Black w/Ruby Red Accent
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,585 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BLACK
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Velvet Red Pearl
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver
TWO-TONE PAINT W/GLOSS BLACK ROOF
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GE TRAILHAWK -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
BLACK W/RUBY RED ACCENT PREMIUM VINYL W/OMBRE MESH CLOTH
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
City Chrysler
119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6
Call Dealer
709-637-XXXX(click to show)
$22,357
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
709-637-1000
2022 Jeep Compass