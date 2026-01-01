$28,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Porsche Boxster
BASE
2009 Porsche Boxster
BASE
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
69,384KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP0CA29809U710553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # N080782B
- Mileage 69,384 KM
Vehicle Description
Two-Seater, 2dr Roadster, Gas Flat 6-cyl 2.9L/177
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
Call Dealer
709-256-XXXX(click to show)
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2009 Porsche Boxster