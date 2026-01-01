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Two-Seater, 2dr Roadster, Gas Flat 6-cyl 2.9L/177

2009 Porsche Boxster

69,384 KM

Details Description

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Porsche Boxster

BASE

Watch This Vehicle
13988727

2009 Porsche Boxster

BASE

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
69,384KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP0CA29809U710553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # N080782B
  • Mileage 69,384 KM

Vehicle Description

Two-Seater, 2dr Roadster, Gas Flat 6-cyl 2.9L/177

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

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709-256-XXXX

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709-256-3415

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$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2009 Porsche Boxster