$17,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Honda Fit
EX-L
2016 Honda Fit
EX-L
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
93,002KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3HGGK5H82GM107561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N502157B
- Mileage 93,002 KM
Vehicle Description
Small Station Wagons, 5dr HB CVT EX-L Navi, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
Call Dealer
709-256-XXXX(click to show)
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2016 Honda Fit