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Small Station Wagons, 5dr HB CVT EX-L Navi, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

2016 Honda Fit

93,002 KM

Details Description

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda Fit

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle
14102008

2016 Honda Fit

EX-L

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
93,002KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3HGGK5H82GM107561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N502157B
  • Mileage 93,002 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Station Wagons, 5dr HB CVT EX-L Navi, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

Call Dealer

709-256-XXXX

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709-256-3415

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$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2016 Honda Fit