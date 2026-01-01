Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 2WD, LX-B 2WD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

2024 Honda CR-V

79,966 KM

Details Description

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Honda CR-V

LX-B

Watch This Vehicle
14222885

2024 Honda CR-V

LX-B

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
79,966KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRS3H22RH000123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,966 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 2WD, LX-B 2WD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2022 Ford Explorer for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Ford Explorer 69,199 KM $56,334 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Buick Envision SPORT TOURING for sale in Fredericton, NB
2024 Buick Envision SPORT TOURING 18,806 KM $49,339 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda HR-V LX for sale in Halifax, NS
2016 Honda HR-V LX 159,254 KM $11,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

Call Dealer

709-256-XXXX

(click to show)

709-256-3415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2024 Honda CR-V