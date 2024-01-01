Menu
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

103,118 KM

Details Features

$16,980

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Canadian Auto Sales NL

12a Duggan St, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2K6

709-486-6990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,118KM
VIN 2GNFLFEK7F6152797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,118 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Canadian Auto Sales NL

Canadian Auto Sales NL

12a Duggan St, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2K6

709-486-XXXX

709-486-6990

$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Auto Sales NL

709-486-6990

2015 Chevrolet Equinox