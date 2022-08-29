Menu
2017 Ford Escape

71,150 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
A&J Auto Sales & Financing

902-694-0434

SE

Location

A&J Auto Sales & Financing

19 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2V3

902-694-0434

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

71,150KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9192520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,150 KM

