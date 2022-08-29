$24,995+ tax & licensing
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
A&J Auto Sales & Financing
902-694-0434
2017 Ford Escape
SE
Location
19 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2V3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
71,150KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9192520
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,150 KM
