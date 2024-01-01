Menu
Used 2017 Toyota Corolla SE for sale in Amherst, NS

2017 Toyota Corolla

152,000 KM

$15,599

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla

SE

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Cumberland Honda

110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2

902-667-3844

$15,599

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
VIN 2T1BURHE3HC783236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, seat recline adjustment, driver seat vertical adjustment and driver and passenger vertical headrests
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
80 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: Intelligent Shift, sequential multi-mode shifter and paddle shifters,
Engine: 1.8L 4 Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), ultra low emissions vehicle (ULEV II) and sport mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cumberland Honda

Cumberland Honda

110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2

902-667-XXXX

902-667-3844

$15,599

+ taxes & licensing

Cumberland Honda

902-667-3844

2017 Toyota Corolla