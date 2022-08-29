Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

37,800 KM

Details Description Features

$27,700

+ tax & licensing
$27,700

+ taxes & licensing

A&J Auto Sales & Financing

902-694-0434

LE CVT

LE CVT

Location

19 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2V3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,700

+ taxes & licensing

37,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9206398
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE4LP141083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh to the lot is this pristine 2020 Toyota Corolla LE!Featuring:Fuel Sipping 1.8L 4CYL engineSunroofBack up cameraBluetoothHeated front seats seatsIce cold ACABSActive blind spot assistCruise controlPower heated mirrorsPower locksPower windowsNew tiresOnly 37800 KM.This Corolla comes with an extended factory warranty until November 16th, 2025 or 120 000 KM.Freshly inspected and freshly detailed.Asking only $27700 + HST. Financing is available for most credit situations. Trade ins are welcome!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

