$27,700
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE CVT
19 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2V3
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
37,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9206398
- VIN: 5YFBPRBE4LP141083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 37,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
19 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2V3