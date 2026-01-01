$31,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 BMW 3 Series
340i xDrive Sedan
2017 BMW 3 Series
340i xDrive Sedan
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
109,186KM
VIN WBA8B7C57HK703878
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 109,186 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Memory System
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Safety
Brake Assist
Exterior
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
AUTO STOP/START
Painted calipers
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
902-905-0427
2017 BMW 3 Series