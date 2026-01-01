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2017 BMW 3 Series

109,186 KM

Details Features

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 BMW 3 Series

340i xDrive Sedan

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14414550

2017 BMW 3 Series

340i xDrive Sedan

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
109,186KM
VIN WBA8B7C57HK703878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,186 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Memory System
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Safety

Brake Assist

Exterior

Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
AUTO STOP/START
Painted calipers
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

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902-905-0427

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$31,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2017 BMW 3 Series