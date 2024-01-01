Menu
2017 Volkswagen Beetle

48,099 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Beetle

Classic w/Moonroof, Backup Cam, Premium Audio

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

Classic w/Moonroof, Backup Cam, Premium Audio

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

48,099KM
Used
VIN 3VWJ17AT4HM604255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 28477
  • Mileage 48,099 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Fender Premium Audio System
AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM Stereo
USB/AUX Connectivity
Heated Front Seats 
Leather/Fabric Combi Seating Surfaces

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2017 Volkswagen Beetle