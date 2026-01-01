$20,690+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,690
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
77,200KM
VIN JM3KFACM3J1381650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 106290
- Mileage 77,200 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Electric parking brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$20,690
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
902-905-0427
2018 Mazda CX-5