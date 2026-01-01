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2018 Mazda CX-5

77,200 KM

Details Features

$20,690

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle
14173033

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,690

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
77,200KM
VIN JM3KFACM3J1381650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 106290
  • Mileage 77,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Electric parking brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Hands Free Device Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

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902-905-XXXX

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902-905-0427

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$20,690

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2018 Mazda CX-5