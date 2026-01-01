$16,490+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Nissan Murano
SV
2018 Nissan Murano
SV
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,490
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
113,000KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MH2JN124633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Brake Assist
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Front View Camera
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$16,490
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
902-905-0427
2018 Nissan Murano