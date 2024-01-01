Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Hyundai Veloster

90,300 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo Tech w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

2019 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo Tech w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

90,300KM
Used
VIN KMHTH6AB9KU004614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 29736
  • Mileage 90,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Safety

Brake Assist
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rear Park Assist
Rearview Camera
Traction Control System
Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Tail lights

Power Options

Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Torque vectoring control

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Infinity Premium Sound System
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
Vehicle Stability Management
Automatic A/C
Lane Change Assist
Proximity Keyless Entry
8" Touchscreen
4.2" Cluster Display
8 Speakers w/ External Amplifier
Head-Up Display w/ Sports Function
Apple CarPay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2019 Hyundai Veloster