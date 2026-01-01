$28,190+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
PREMIUM PLUS
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
PREMIUM PLUS
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,190
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
43,403KM
VIN 2C4RDGCG4LR248095
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 104247
- Mileage 43,403 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Options
Power Sliding Doors
Comfort
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Additional Features
Rear Entertainment System
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Manual Fold-Into-Floor Second Row Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$28,190
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
902-905-0427
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan