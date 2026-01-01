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2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

43,403 KM

Details Features

$28,190

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

PREMIUM PLUS

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14116777

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

PREMIUM PLUS

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,190

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
43,403KM
VIN 2C4RDGCG4LR248095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 104247
  • Mileage 43,403 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors

Power Options

Power Sliding Doors

Comfort

Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Additional Features

Rear Entertainment System
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Manual Fold-Into-Floor Second Row Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

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902-905-0427

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$28,190

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan