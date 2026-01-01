$24,390+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
A 220
2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
A 220
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,390
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
79,000KM
VIN W1K3G4FB0LW046735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Memory System
Front heated seats
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Safety
Electric parking brake
Additional Features
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start
One-Touch Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$24,390
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
902-905-0427
2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class