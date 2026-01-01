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2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

79,000 KM

Details Features

$24,390

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

A 220

Watch This Vehicle
14221967

2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

A 220

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,390

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
79,000KM
VIN W1K3G4FB0LW046735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Memory System
Front heated seats

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Safety

Electric parking brake

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

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902-905-XXXX

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902-905-0427

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$24,390

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class