Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Subaru Forester

70,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
2.5i Convenience w/Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Heated Seats

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

70,000KM
Used
VIN JF2SKEFC1LH430872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 29623
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Interior

Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
USB Input
AM/FM/CD/MP3
AUTO STOP/START
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Auto-on/off LED Headlights
Rear Seat Armrest w/ Cupholders

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Subaru Forester