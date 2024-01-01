Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Mazda CX-30

12,860 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mazda CX-30

GS w/ Radar Cruise, Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mazda CX-30

GS w/ Radar Cruise, Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

12,860KM
Used
VIN 3MVDMBCL0NM418391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 29637
  • Mileage 12,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Forward Obstruction Warning
USB Ports
Pedestrian Detection
Lane Keep Assist System
Driver Attention Alert
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
8.8" Wide Colour Display
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2022 Mazda CX-30