$24,290+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Honda Civic
Sport-B
2023 Honda Civic
Sport-B
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,290
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
103,000KM
VIN 2HGFE2F54PH109563
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 103,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Exterior
Sunroof
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Folding Rear Seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$24,290
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
902-905-0427
2023 Honda Civic