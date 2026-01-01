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2023 Honda Civic

103,000 KM

Details Features

$24,290

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Honda Civic

Sport-B

Watch This Vehicle
14124175

2023 Honda Civic

Sport-B

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,290

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
103,000KM
VIN 2HGFE2F54PH109563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition

Exterior

Sunroof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Folding Rear Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

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902-905-0427

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$24,290

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2023 Honda Civic