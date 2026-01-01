$43,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Tesla Model 3
LONG RANGE
2024 Tesla Model 3
LONG RANGE
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$43,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
79,478KM
VIN LRW3E7EB2RC088043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 100012
- Mileage 79,478 KM
Vehicle Description
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Stock # 10001
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
FRONT TRUNK
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Mechanical
Electric parking brake
DC Fast Charging
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Rear Entertainment System
Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Heat Pump
Pedestrian Detection
Front View Camera
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$43,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
902-905-0427
2024 Tesla Model 3