Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Volvo XC60

34,396 KM

Details Features

$47,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Volvo XC60

B5 AWD Plus Dark Theme

Watch This Vehicle
13991598

2024 Volvo XC60

B5 AWD Plus Dark Theme

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
34,396KM
VIN LYVL12RL9RB894793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,396 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Memory System
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Cornering Lights
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Electric parking brake

Media / Nav / Comm

Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Front View Camera
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 MINI 3 Door Cooper for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 MINI 3 Door Cooper 27,000 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-3 GT for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Mazda CX-3 GT 7,499 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Outback 3.6R LIMITED W/TECH PKG for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Subaru Outback 3.6R LIMITED W/TECH PKG 105,775 KM $19,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2024 Volvo XC60