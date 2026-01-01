$47,490+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Volvo XC60
B5 AWD Plus Dark Theme
2024 Volvo XC60
B5 AWD Plus Dark Theme
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,490
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
34,396KM
VIN LYVL12RL9RB894793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 34,396 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Memory System
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Cornering Lights
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Electric parking brake
Media / Nav / Comm
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Front View Camera
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start
One-Touch Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$47,490
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
902-905-0427
2024 Volvo XC60