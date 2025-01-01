Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda Civic

235,000 KM

Details Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Civic

Si Manual

Watch This Vehicle
12109943

2018 Honda Civic

Si Manual

Location

Murphys Auto Sales

4358 Evangeline Trail, Berwick, NS B0P 1E0

(902) 300-1583

  1. 1737422120
  2. 1737422120
  3. 1737422120
  4. 1737422120
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
235,000KM
VIN 2HGFC1E5XJH200572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murphys Auto Sales

Used 2010 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn Man S for sale in Berwick, NS
2010 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn Man S 245,000 KM $5,499 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Kia Rio 4dr Sdn Auto for sale in Berwick, NS
2009 Kia Rio 4dr Sdn Auto 188,000 KM $2,999 + tax & lic

Email Murphys Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murphys Auto Sales

Murphys Auto Sales

4358 Evangeline Trail, Berwick, NS B0P 1E0

Call Dealer

(902) 300-XXXX

(click to show)

(902) 300-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Murphys Auto Sales

(902) 300-1583

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic