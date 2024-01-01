Menu
Recent Arrival! Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2015 Ram 2500 Power Wagon For Sale, Bridgewater 4WD 6-Speed Automatic HEMI 6.4L V8 w/FuelSaver MDS 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Black Exterior Mirrors, Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command, Brake assist, Comfort Group, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Remote SD Card Slot, Remote Start System, Speed control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.

2015 RAM 2500

197,500 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

2015 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

Location

Steele Auto Group

15133 Hwy 3, Bridgewater, NS B4V 6Y1

888-672-5779

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

197,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 197,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2015 Ram 2500 Power Wagon For Sale, Bridgewater 4WD 6-Speed Automatic HEMI 6.4L V8 w/FuelSaver MDS 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Black Exterior Mirrors, Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command, Brake assist, Comfort Group, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Remote SD Card Slot, Remote Start System, Speed control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Start System
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Park-Sense rear park assist system

Additional Features

Lower Two Tone Paint
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Remote Start System Heated Front Seats Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22P POWER WAGON -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT -inc: Remote SD Card Slot Harman Radio Manufacturer Media Hub (SD USB AUX) 8.4" Touchscreen GPS Navigation - Customer Activated
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp Underhood Lamp Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Auto Dim Exterior Mirro...

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

South Shore Chevrolet

15133 Hwy 3, Bridgewater, NS B4V 6Y1

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

2015 RAM 2500