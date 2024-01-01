$25,995+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 2500
Power Wagon
Location
Steele Auto Group
15133 Hwy 3, Bridgewater, NS B4V 6Y1
888-672-5779
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 197,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2015 Ram 2500 Power Wagon For Sale, Bridgewater 4WD 6-Speed Automatic HEMI 6.4L V8 w/FuelSaver MDS 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Black Exterior Mirrors, Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command, Brake assist, Comfort Group, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Remote SD Card Slot, Remote Start System, Speed control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
