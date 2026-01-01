Menu
Wow! At Jinshu we have an extremely well kept 2017 Bmw 230i Xdrive M package with a clean Carfax and low Km.

This car looks the part, is fully loaded and has very well done modifications. This vehicle was previously owned by a Bmw technician. we are preparing this ride for its next owner and it will be live on our website shortly. If you want to secure this before its live, feel free to contact us. Thanks

2017 BMW 2-Series

105,500 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 BMW 2-Series

230i xDrive M Package

13520165

2017 BMW 2-Series

230i xDrive M Package

Location

Jinshu Auto

229 Les Collins Ave West, Chezzetcook, NS B0J 2L0

902-441-4888

  1. 1769548101121
  2. 1769548101625
View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA2H9C32HV642582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 105,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow! At Jinshu we have an extremely well kept 2017 Bmw 230i Xdrive M package with a clean Carfax and low Km.

This car looks the part, is fully loaded and has very well done modifications. This vehicle was previously owned by a Bmw technician. we are preparing this ride for its next owner and it will be live on our website shortly. If you want to secure this before its live, feel free to contact us. Thanks 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jinshu Auto

Jinshu Auto

229 Les Collins Ave West, Chezzetcook, NS B0J 2L0

902-441-4888

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Jinshu Auto

902-441-4888

2017 BMW 2-Series