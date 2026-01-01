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<p>In Transit! We have a beautiful, LCI 2018 OG bmw M2 with a clean carfax & large service history. standby for more info</p>

2018 BMW M2

76,559 KM

Details Description Features

$47,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 BMW M2

DCT / Executive Package

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14432845

2018 BMW M2

DCT / Executive Package

Location

Jinshu Auto

229 Les Collins Ave West, Chezzetcook, NS B0J 2L0

902-441-4888

  1. 1783985538876
  2. 1783985539328
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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
76,559KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBS1J5C54JVD36790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black with Blue Stitch
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 76,559 KM

Vehicle Description

In Transit! We have a beautiful, LCI 2018 OG bmw M2 with a clean carfax & large service history. standby for more info

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jinshu Auto

Jinshu Auto

229 Les Collins Ave West, Chezzetcook, NS B0J 2L0

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902-441-XXXX

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902-441-4888

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$47,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Jinshu Auto

902-441-4888

2018 BMW M2