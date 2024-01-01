Menu
2012 Kia Rio

122,230 KM

$11,595

5-Door LX

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

$11,595

122,230KM
Used
  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,230 KM

Satellite Radio, Rear Window Defroster, Vehicle stability management (VSM), Variable intermittent front windshield wipers, Torsion beam rear suspension -inc: coil springs, monotube shock absorbers, Tire mobility kit, Tilt steering column, Steering wheel audio controls, Signature black lattice grille, Side-impact front airbags. This Kia Rio 5-Door has a strong Gas I4 1.6L/97 engine powering this Manual transmission.

These Packages Will Make Your Kia Rio 5-Door LX The Envy of Your Friends
Roof antenna, Rear windshield wiper w/washer, Rear spoiler, Rear child seat tethers, Pwr windows -inc: driver-side obstacle detection, Pwr door locks w/impact-sensing auto-unlock, P185/65R15 low rolling resistance tires, Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: stabilizer bar, Illuminated visor vanity mirrors, Hill assist control (HAC), Heater, Full length side curtain airbags, Front/rear mud guards, Front wheel drive, Front vented/solid rear pwr disc brakes, Front seatback pockets, Front seat belts pretensioners, Front door bins, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Electronic brake force distribution (EBD).

See What the Experts Say!
As reported by KBB.com: The 2012 Kia Rio is an inexpensive sub-compact that delivers a great value and superb fuel economy backed by an outstanding warranty.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Rear Defrost

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Wheel Covers
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Requires Subscription

