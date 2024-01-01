$12,195+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Sonic
RS Manual
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
866-483-8503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,265 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm/auto, 2500 rpm/manual) (STD), Compass, Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down with anti-pinch feature, Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) Midnight Silver aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, Transmission, 6-speed manual, responsive close-ratio RS-specific, Traction control, Tires, P205/50R17 all-season, blackwall. This Chevrolet Sonic has a powerful Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/110 engine powering this Manual transmission.
Experience a Fully-Loaded Chevrolet Sonic RS Manual
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm, Temperature sensor, outside, Suspension, Sport, Sunroof, power, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and wind deflector, Steering, power, Electric Power Steering (EPS), Steering wheel, sport, 3-spoke leather-wrapped with contrasting stitching, flat bottom, Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls, Steering column, tilt and telescoping, StabiliTrak, stability control system, Spoiler, rear, sport, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, XM Select features 120 channels, including commercial-free music as well as the best in news, sports, talk, comedy and more; digital quality sound; includes 3 trial months, beyond which service fees apply (IMPORTANT: If you decide to continue your service at the end of your trial subscription, the plan you choose will automatically renew and bill at then-current rates until you call 1-877-209-0079 to cancel. See SiriusXM "Terms & Conditions" for complete terms at siriusxm.ca. Other fees and taxes will apply. All fees and programming subject to change.), Shift knob, leather, Sport, Seats, heated driver and front passenger, Seats, front bucket with recline and height-adjustable headrests, Seat, rear bench 60/40 split-folding with outboard height-adjustable headrests, Seat trim, leather-appointed with sueded microfiber inserts, Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual, fore/aft, Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual, fore/aft, up/down.
Only The Best Get Recognized
IIHS Top Safety Pick built after February 2015, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000.
See What the Experts Say!
As reported by KBB.com: The 2015 Chevy Sonic sedan and hatchback are cute, fun to drive, extremely good on gas, priced to sell, and full of features younger buyers covet (like built-in Wi-Fi). Cool colors and a very high-end looking interior should help seal the deal.
