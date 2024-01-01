Menu
2015 Chevrolet Sonic

130,265 KM

$12,195

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Sonic

RS Manual

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

RS Manual

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

$12,195

+ taxes & licensing

130,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,265 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm/auto, 2500 rpm/manual) (STD), Compass, Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down with anti-pinch feature, Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) Midnight Silver aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, Transmission, 6-speed manual, responsive close-ratio RS-specific, Traction control, Tires, P205/50R17 all-season, blackwall. This Chevrolet Sonic has a powerful Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/110 engine powering this Manual transmission.

Experience a Fully-Loaded Chevrolet Sonic RS Manual
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm, Temperature sensor, outside, Suspension, Sport, Sunroof, power, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and wind deflector, Steering, power, Electric Power Steering (EPS), Steering wheel, sport, 3-spoke leather-wrapped with contrasting stitching, flat bottom, Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls, Steering column, tilt and telescoping, StabiliTrak, stability control system, Spoiler, rear, sport, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, XM Select features 120 channels, including commercial-free music as well as the best in news, sports, talk, comedy and more; digital quality sound; includes 3 trial months, beyond which service fees apply (IMPORTANT: If you decide to continue your service at the end of your trial subscription, the plan you choose will automatically renew and bill at then-current rates until you call 1-877-209-0079 to cancel. See SiriusXM "Terms & Conditions" for complete terms at siriusxm.ca. Other fees and taxes will apply. All fees and programming subject to change.), Shift knob, leather, Sport, Seats, heated driver and front passenger, Seats, front bucket with recline and height-adjustable headrests, Seat, rear bench 60/40 split-folding with outboard height-adjustable headrests, Seat trim, leather-appointed with sueded microfiber inserts, Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual, fore/aft, Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual, fore/aft, up/down.

Only The Best Get Recognized
IIHS Top Safety Pick built after February 2015, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000.

See What the Experts Say!
As reported by KBB.com: The 2015 Chevy Sonic sedan and hatchback are cute, fun to drive, extremely good on gas, priced to sell, and full of features younger buyers covet (like built-in Wi-Fi). Cool colors and a very high-end looking interior should help seal the deal.


Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm/auto 2500 rpm/manual) (STD)
Front Collision Warning

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

Call Dealer

866-483-XXXX

(click to show)

866-483-8503

$12,195

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

2015 Chevrolet Sonic