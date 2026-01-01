$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Dodge Journey
SXT
2015 Dodge Journey
SXT
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
866-483-8503
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 83,620 KM
Vehicle Description
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TOURING SUSPENSION, TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW A/S TOURING (STD), REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control, 6 Premium Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, 368 Watt Amplifier, Portable Rechargeable Flashlight, Wireless Headphones, 2nd Row Overhead 9" Screen, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, POWER SUNROOF, PITCH BLACK, NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, Garmin Navigation System, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Radio: Uconnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV, 6 Premium Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, 368 Watt Amplifier, Portable Rechargeable Flashlight, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror & Microphone, Universal Garage Door Opener, Humidity Sensor, 8.4" Touchscreen, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Front & Rear Aimable LED Lamps. This Dodge Journey has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your Dodge Journey SXT The Envy of Your Friends
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6, CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror & Microphone, Compass, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK SEATS, 7-PASSENGER FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat, 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat, Delete Cargo Compartment Cover, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Easy Entry Seat, 6 PREMIUM ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 368 Watt Amplifier, Portable Rechargeable Flashlight, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Immobilizer, Remote USB Port, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Uconnect 4.3 AM/FM/CD/MP3, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System.
The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by KBB.com: If you want a new SUV that seats up to seven but you dont want to spend a lot of money, the Dodge Journey could be for you. If you can swing a few thousand more for a higher trim, a V6 Journey with Chryslers Uconnect infotainment system is especially appealing.
THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!
PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Seating
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Additional Features
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