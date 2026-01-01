2015 Dodge Journey

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<p> WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TOURING SUSPENSION, TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW A/S TOURING (STD), REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control, 6 Premium Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, 368 Watt Amplifier, Portable Rechargeable Flashlight, Wireless Headphones, 2nd Row Overhead 9 Screen, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, POWER SUNROOF, PITCH BLACK, NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, Garmin Navigation System, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Radio: Uconnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV, 6 Premium Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, 368 Watt Amplifier, Portable Rechargeable Flashlight, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror & Microphone, Universal Garage Door Opener, Humidity Sensor, 8.4 Touchscreen, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Front & Rear Aimable LED Lamps. This Dodge Journey has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. </p> <p>These Packages Will Make Your Dodge Journey SXT The Envy of Your Friends <br /> ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6, CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror & Microphone, Compass, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK SEATS, 7-PASSENGER FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt N Slide Seat, 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat, Delete Cargo Compartment Cover, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Easy Entry Seat, 6 PREMIUM ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 368 Watt Amplifier, Portable Rechargeable Flashlight, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Immobilizer, Remote USB Port, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Uconnect 4.3 AM/FM/CD/MP3, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System. </p> <p> The Experts Verdict...<br /> As reported by KBB.com: If you want a new SUV that seats up to seven but you dont want to spend a lot of money, the Dodge Journey could be for you. If you can swing a few thousand more for a higher trim, a V6 Journey with Chryslers Uconnect infotainment system is especially appealing. </p><br><p>THE SUPER DAVES ADVANTAGE</p> <p>BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!</p> <p>DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Daves, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!</p> <p>PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.</p> <p>EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.</p> <p>WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.</p> <p>SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.</p> <p>FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If youre buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.</p> <p>METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.</p> <p>(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)</p>

2015 Dodge Journey

83,620 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
14266334

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
83,620KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCGXFT696357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 83,620 KM

Vehicle Description

WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TOURING SUSPENSION, TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW A/S TOURING (STD), REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control, 6 Premium Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, 368 Watt Amplifier, Portable Rechargeable Flashlight, Wireless Headphones, 2nd Row Overhead 9" Screen, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, POWER SUNROOF, PITCH BLACK, NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, Garmin Navigation System, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Radio: Uconnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV, 6 Premium Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, 368 Watt Amplifier, Portable Rechargeable Flashlight, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror & Microphone, Universal Garage Door Opener, Humidity Sensor, 8.4" Touchscreen, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Front & Rear Aimable LED Lamps. This Dodge Journey has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

These Packages Will Make Your Dodge Journey SXT The Envy of Your Friends
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6, CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror & Microphone, Compass, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK SEATS, 7-PASSENGER FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat, 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat, Delete Cargo Compartment Cover, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Easy Entry Seat, 6 PREMIUM ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 368 Watt Amplifier, Portable Rechargeable Flashlight, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Immobilizer, Remote USB Port, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Uconnect 4.3 AM/FM/CD/MP3, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System.

The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by KBB.com: If you want a new SUV that seats up to seven but you dont want to spend a lot of money, the Dodge Journey could be for you. If you can swing a few thousand more for a higher trim, a V6 Journey with Chryslers Uconnect infotainment system is especially appealing.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
TOURING SUSPENSION
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Pitch Black
Radio: UConnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV
HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror & Microphone
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW A/S TOURING (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
7-PASSENGER FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat
NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription Garmin Navigation System For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Radio: Uconnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV 6 Premium Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer 368 Watt Amplifier Port...
6 PREMIUM ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 368 Watt Amplifier Portable Rechargeable Flashlight
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror & Microphone
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control 6 Premium Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer 368 Watt Amplifier Portable Rechargeable Flashlight Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead 9" Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

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866-483-XXXX

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866-483-8503

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$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

2015 Dodge Journey