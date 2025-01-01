Menu
Adaptive Cruise Control, Compass, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Upfitter Switches, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. This Ford RANGER has a dependable Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/180 engine powering this Automatic transmission. These Packages Will Make Your Ford RANGER RAPTOR The Envy of Your Friends Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Side Steps, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Right Side Camera, Reverse Brake Assist, Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Box Style, Regular Amplifier, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers.

2024 Ford Ranger

56,064 KM

$76,495

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Ranger

Raptor

12811168

2024 Ford Ranger

Raptor

Super Dave's Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

56,064KM
VIN 1FTER4LR1RLE41953

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 17075
  • Mileage 56,064 KM

Adaptive Cruise Control, Compass, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Upfitter Switches, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. This Ford RANGER has a dependable Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/180 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

These Packages Will Make Your Ford RANGER RAPTOR The Envy of Your Friends
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Side Steps, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Right Side Camera, Reverse Brake Assist, Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Box Style, Regular Amplifier, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System
ENGINE: 3.0L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology system (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

