902-405-1177
2014 Hyundai Elantra
GLS
Location
Steele Auto Group
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
$7,495
- Listing ID: 10033533
- Stock #: N604909A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Desert Bronze Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 253,478 KM
Vehicle Description
*AS IS* The car itself is actually a good one in decent shape with lots of nice features. If you're mechanically inclined this is a perfect starter car for someone!Rnz 2014 Hyundai Elantra GLS FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT
